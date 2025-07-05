LAPD officer shot near Exposition Park is in stable condition
A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot Saturday afternoon in the Exposition Park area and transported to a nearby hospital.
The officer is in stable condition.
The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. by Martin Luther King Jr. Park near 39th Place and Western Avenue, according to LAPD Officer Charles Miller, who said the officer was “patrolling the area” and that it was unclear what led to to the shooting.
“He was struck by gunfire, transported to the hospital in stable condition and the suspect was taken into custody,” Miller said.
Miller said the suspect was not injured.
