Advertisement
California

LAPD officer shot near Exposition Park is in stable condition

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154.
LAPD officer shot near Exposition Park.
(File)
By Jaweed Kaleem
Staff Writer Follow
  • An LAPD official said an officer was shot Saturday afternoon near Exposition Park
  • Police said the officer was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition
  • A suspect was taken into custody and details about the incident were unclear

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot Saturday afternoon in the Exposition Park area and transported to a nearby hospital.

The officer is in stable condition.

The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. by Martin Luther King Jr. Park near 39th Place and Western Avenue, according to LAPD Officer Charles Miller, who said the officer was “patrolling the area” and that it was unclear what led to to the shooting.

“He was struck by gunfire, transported to the hospital in stable condition and the suspect was taken into custody,” Miller said.

Advertisement

Miller said the suspect was not injured.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement