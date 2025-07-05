Advertisement
California

No holiday for ICE, as immigration raids continued on July 4

Rows of law enforcement officers stand in front of protesters.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security police push back Angelenos as they rally against ongoing ICE raids Friday in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.
By Colleen Shalby
On the July 4 holiday, federal agents arrested more immigrants as part of ongoing raids that have rounded up more than 1,600 for deportation in Southern California.

The U.S. flag flies behind Marines standing guard.
Marines stand guard as Angelenos rally Friday against ongoing ICE raids in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.

In West Hollywood, video footage broadcast by NBC 4-LA showed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in bulletproof vests at the Santa Palm Car Wash on Friday morning. Two people who have worked at the car wash for decades were detained, two other workers told The Times on Saturday.

A man whose father was detained told NBC 4-LA that he didn’t know what prompted the raid.

“He’s not a criminal,” said the man, who asked not to be identified. “He wasn’t doing anything he wasn’t supposed to. He came in to work on the Fourth of July.”

West Hollywood officials criticized the raid.

A Marine stands in front of a protester holding two red-painted hands in peace signs.

Marines stand guard during a rally at the Federal Building against ongoing ICE raids.

A masked woman spins a rainbow umbrella in front of Marines.

K Griffin spins an umbrella as Marines stand guard during a rally against ongoing ICE raids at the Federal Building.

Miembros de la Angel City Brigade prote lth Sports Park de Carson, California.

Galaxy

Galaxy fans protest team’s silence in response to ICE raids

Galaxy supporter groups expressed their frustration and anger over ICE raids targeting the Southern California Latino community.

“On a day meant to honor the ideals of liberty, democracy, and freedom from oppression, we instead confront a deeply troubling reminder of federal overreach. Independence Day should be a time for reflection and reverence, not fear and persecution,’’ they said in a statement on the city website.

Federal agents also detained a food vendor in front of a Target on Eagle Rock Boulevard on Friday, according to video shared on social media from the scene. The birria stand is a longtime, beloved staple for the Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Glassell Park neighborhoods. A GoFundMe started by the vendor’s brother raised more than $16,000 overnight to hire an attorney and support the vendor’s three children.

A banner on a soccer field reads "Fight Ignorance, Not Immigrants"
Members of the Angel City Brigade protest ICE raids by holding up a banner reading “Fight Ignorance, Not Immigrants” at the start of the Galaxy’s game Friday against Vancouver at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.
(Jill Connelly / For The Times en Español)

Protests have continued amid the raids. Fans of the Galaxy soccer team left the stands on Friday over the owners’ lack of public support for immigrants and the team’s fans, who are majority Latino. Others who typically sing, chant and play drums and trumpets stood in silence during the 12th minute of the match against Vancouver. Fans also raised a banner that read “Fight Ignorance, Not Immigrants.”

A woman dances in the middle of a circle during a rally in the street.
A woman dances during a rally against ongoing ICE raids Friday in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

In downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department made five arrests on Friday at demonstrations protesting anti-immigration enforcement downtown, a department official said.

In a post on X, the LAPD said that most participants were peaceful but “once again, as the evening approached, outside agitators began to cause issues.”

Colleen Shalby

