Advertisement
California

Photos: Huntington Beach celebrates July 4th

A young woman dances in the water while joining large crowds watching fireworks display.
A young woman dances in the water while joining large crowds watching fireworks displays shooting off the pier and illuminating the ocean in Huntington Beach on Friday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
 and William Liang / For The Times

Launched in 1904, the first Huntington Beach Fourth of July celebration commemorated the arrival of the first electric passenger train linking the area with Long Beach and Los Angeles, attracting 50,000 people to the celebration. 121 years later, the annual tradition attracts more than 500,000 attendees.

The sunset silhouettes a lifeguard keeping an eye on big waves and large crowds celebrating July Fourth
The sunset silhouettes a lifeguard keeping an eye on big waves and large crowds celebrating July Fourth before watching fireworks displays shooting off the pier and illuminating the ocean in Huntington Beach on Friday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A parade-goer on a moped going down a street.
A parade-goer makes his way down a closed street before a Fourth of July parade Friday in Huntington Beach, Calif.
(William Liang/For The Times)
The Scouting America group carries a large flag during a Fourth of July parade.
The Scouting America group carries a flag during a Fourth of July parade Friday in Huntington Beach.
(William Liang/For The Times)
Advertisement

1

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: Dogs from The Unstoppable Dogs group are pushed during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times)

2

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: A man holds up a "Lafufu" during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times)

3

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: A float from Air Force Minijets is seen during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times)

4

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: The group Mrs. Roper Romps waves to the crowd during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times)

1. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: Dogs from The Unstoppable Dogs group are pushed during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times) 2. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: A man holds up a “Lafufu” during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times) 3. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: A float from Air Force Minijets is seen during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times) 4. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: The group Mrs. Roper Romps waves to the crowd during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times)

Carli Dugan and Kellie Turner revel in the moment in the water while joining large crowds watching fireworks.
Carli Dugan and Kellie Turner, both of Huntington Beach, revel in the moment in the water while joining large crowds watching fireworks displays shooting off the pier and illuminating the ocean in Huntington Beach Friday, July 4, 2025.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

California
Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement