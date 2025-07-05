Photos: Huntington Beach celebrates July 4th

-
Launched in 1904, the first Huntington Beach Fourth of July celebration commemorated the arrival of the first electric passenger train linking the area with Long Beach and Los Angeles, attracting 50,000 people to the celebration. 121 years later, the annual tradition attracts more than 500,000 attendees.
1. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: Dogs from The Unstoppable Dogs group are pushed during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times) 2. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: A man holds up a “Lafufu” during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times) 3. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: A float from Air Force Minijets is seen during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times) 4. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 4, 2025: The group Mrs. Roper Romps waves to the crowd during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times)
