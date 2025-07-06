Madre fire engulfs 80,000-plus acres, but beefed-up crews and better weather bolster the fight

Firefighters scramble to halt the Madre fire on Thursday as it makes a run along Highway 166 in San Luis Obispo County.

Firefighters on Sunday were gaining control over the massive Madre fire in San Luis Obispo County, which at more than 80,000 acres remains the largest in California so far this year.

Containment on the fire had reached 30% — up from 10% Saturday — buoyed by favorable weather and a flood of personnel, said Los Padres National Forest spokesperson Andrew Madsen. The fire grew slightly on Sunday to just over 80,000 acres in the rural area.

“We’ve got the resources we need,” Madsen said, “and the firefighters on the ground are making some good progress.”

Advertisement

The fire started around 1 p.m. Wednesday east of Santa Maria near the town of New Cayuma. More than 200 people were subject to mandatory evacuation orders, and roughly 50 structures were under threat as of Sunday afternoon. One building has burned. The cause of the fire, which has been fueled by heat and wind, is under investigation. Nearly 1,400 firefighting personnel were on scene.

California ‘The stress keeps you up at night’: Emotional devastation lingers in L.A. fire zones A new poll of registered voters in Los Angeles County by the UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies, and co-sponsored by The Times, found that the Jan. 7 fires had an enormous emotional toll on victims, who reported extreme levels of stress and dramatic changes in their day-to-day activities.

The bulk of the fire is threatening the Carrizo Plain National Monument, which is home to several endangered and threatened wildlife and plant species. Los Padres National Forest, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the Bureau of Land Management share jurisdiction over the fire.

All BLM lands in the national monument are closed to public access until further notice for safety reasons.

Advertisement

Weather conditions were expected to hold steady through Monday before a midweek heat wave across Southern California could make the situation more challenging. Madsen said firefighters were hoping for continued progress over the next couple days.

Times staff writers Colleen Shalby and Caroline Petrow-Cohen contributed to this report.