Laguna Beach residents rush to evacuate as brush fire threatens homes

Firefighters are battling the Rancho fire in Laguna Beach Monday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders for residents.

Evacuation orders were issued in Laguna Beach after a brush fire ignited in a hilly area of the city Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the Rancho fire, started around 2:30 p.m. near Rancho Laguna Road and Morningside Drive, according to the Laguna Beach Fire Department.

Evacuation orders were issued for La Mirada Street, Katella Street, Summit Drive and Baja Street as firefighters worked to get a handle on the blaze. A temporary evacuation center has been opened at the Community and Susi Q Center at 380 3rd Street.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley urged all residents to immediately heed evacuation orders and head to safety.

A live camera provided by UC San Diego showed large plumes of smoke rising from the hillside near several homes. Two helicopters and a firefighting airplane are working to combat the blaze, according to a live incident map from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

This is a developing story.