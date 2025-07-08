Three Californians, family of former Giants pitcher, missing in Texas flash floods

Debris lays along the Guadalupe River after it was swept up in the flash flooding on July 8, 2025 in Ingram, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

The Bay Area family of a former San Francisco Giants pitcher is among those still missing following a devastating flash flood in Central Texas that killed more than 100 people last week.

Hundreds gathered for a vigil Sunday in Marin County for Mark Walker, Sara Walker and their 14-year-old son, Johnny. The Kentfield family was visiting their vacation home in Hunt in Central Texas when the disaster struck.

Mark is the older brother of Tyler Walker, who played for the Giants between 2004 and 2008.

Mark’s mother, Kathy, told the San Francisco Chronicle that Mark’s 16-year-old daughter, Ellie, was attending nearby Camp Waldemar and was rescued. The family last heard from Mark on Thursday and later found out that the family’s home along the Guadalupe River washed away in the flood.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Kathy told the Chronicle. “It’s a terrible feeling, because you’re helpless here.”

Mark’s son, Johnny, was going to be a freshman at Marin Catholic High School. The school released a statement, saying that a prayer service would be held Tuesday evening.

“In heartbreaking times like this, we turn to God and to prayer for the Walker family and all the victims of the devastating floods in Texas. We are still praying for a miracle in hopes that Ellie will be reunited with her mom, dad and brother,” according to the statement.

Friday’s flash flooding also claimed the lives of more than two dozen people at Camp Mystic, a Christian girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River. At least 27 campers and counselors died and as of Monday, 10 campers and a counselor are still missing.

Texas officials are facing backlash over whether they adequately prepared for and warned residents of the life-threatening weather conditions in the area known as “flash flood alley.”