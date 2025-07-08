Advertisement
California

Three Californians, family of former Giants pitcher, missing in Texas flash floods

a badly damaged white pick-up truck is tangled in debris lays along a river
Debris lays along the Guadalupe River after it was swept up in the flash flooding on July 8, 2025 in Ingram, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.
(Jim Vondruska / Getty Images)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

The Bay Area family of a former San Francisco Giants pitcher is among those still missing following a devastating flash flood in Central Texas that killed more than 100 people last week.

Hundreds gathered for a vigil Sunday in Marin County for Mark Walker, Sara Walker and their 14-year-old son, Johnny. The Kentfield family was visiting their vacation home in Hunt in Central Texas when the disaster struck.

Mark is the older brother of Tyler Walker, who played for the Giants between 2004 and 2008.

Advertisement

Mark’s mother, Kathy, told the San Francisco Chronicle that Mark’s 16-year-old daughter, Ellie, was attending nearby Camp Waldemar and was rescued. The family last heard from Mark on Thursday and later found out that the family’s home along the Guadalupe River washed away in the flood.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Kathy told the Chronicle. “It’s a terrible feeling, because you’re helpless here.”

MONTECITO, CA â€“ JANUARY 12, 2018: A structure is lifted into a tree by flood waters on East Valley Road next to Cold Springs Creek near Parra Grande Lane demonstrating how high water rose above its banks destroying many homes in Montecito after a rainstorm sent mud and debris through Montecito neighborhoods. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Like Texas, California faces major dangers when extreme floods come

The flood disaster in Texas claimed dozens of lives. Extreme floods also bring dangers in parts of California, although experts say there are differences.

Mark’s son, Johnny, was going to be a freshman at Marin Catholic High School. The school released a statement, saying that a prayer service would be held Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

“In heartbreaking times like this, we turn to God and to prayer for the Walker family and all the victims of the devastating floods in Texas. We are still praying for a miracle in hopes that Ellie will be reunited with her mom, dad and brother,” according to the statement.

Friday’s flash flooding also claimed the lives of more than two dozen people at Camp Mystic, a Christian girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River. At least 27 campers and counselors died and as of Monday, 10 campers and a counselor are still missing.

Texas officials are facing backlash over whether they adequately prepared for and warned residents of the life-threatening weather conditions in the area known as “flash flood alley.”

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement