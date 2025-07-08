Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion to close its doors for a spell this summer

The Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park.

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion will be temporarily closed this summer as it undergoes a transformation in preparation for the Halloween season, officials said.

The attraction will be closed starting Aug. 11, according to a post on the Disneyland website earlier this week.

According to Disney officials, the temporary closure is an annual occurrence as the park prepares to convert the ride into Haunted Mansion Holiday — a macabre makeover inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

“This is something we do every year, so guests expect this brief downtime,” a Disney official said.

The attraction is slated to reopen Aug. 22, in time for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, the official added.

During the brief closure, guests should expect plenty of foot traffic as they stroll through the park. AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm, estimated that Disneyland saw over 17 million visitors in 2023, an average of more than 46,000 a day.