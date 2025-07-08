Advertisement
California

Tethered dog dragged through streets behind SUV. Driver calls it ‘horrific accident,’ official says

Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow
  • Suspect Joseph Holland was identified less than 24 hours after a graphic video was released publicly by San Diego County officials that showed his tumbling and helpless dog being dragged behind his SUV.

Footage of a man dragging his tumbling and helpless dog behind his sport utility vehicle through the streets of eastern San Diego County created such a fervor that the accused turned himself in, authorities recently announced.

Joseph Holland, a 58-year-old transient, was identified July 3, less than 24 hours after a graphic video was released publicly by San Diego County officials and carried on social media and local television news.

Holland was booked on animal cruelty charges, according to Vaughn Maurice, director of San Diego County Animal Services. He said a case had been forwarded to the county district attorney’s office.

“This is an incredibly sad and disturbing case,” Maurice said in a statement. “While we are grateful to have identified the person responsible, our hearts break for this dog and what it endured.”

Tanya Sierra, assistant director of communications for San Diego County’s district attorney, said the case was still being investigated. She added that, in the meanwhile, the D.A.’s office would not “speculate on whether charges will be filed or what they might be.”

A representative for Holland was not available for comment.

Footage from a trailing vehicle shows a red-and-brown Doberman pinscher, who later was euthanized, being dragged behind an older-model black Jeep Cherokee SUV on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

The dog rolled, flipped and tumbled as the vehicle traveled about 30 miles per hour along Edgewood Drive in Spring Valley, according to San Diego County Animal Services.

Witnesses told investigators that the animal was dragged for several minutes down another street as bystanders unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle.

Even though the footage clearly showed the SUV’s license plate, investigators had trouble identifying the driver because the vehicle may have been owned by another person.

Investigators received an unexpected break when the dog’s owner contacted Animal Services on Thursday to confirm that he was the driver, according to authorities.

Maurice said he “was very surprised” by the call, given the nature of the “really horrible” video.

Animal Control officers arrived at Holland’s house to confirm his identity. Holland informed them that he had just euthanized the animal at a veterinary clinic.

“He told us it was a horrific accident,” Maurice said.

Officers rushed to the vet’s office to preserve the remains for evidence before the dog was cremated.

Maurice said Holland told authorities that he stationed his car at a nearby park to use the restroom and tied his dog to the back of the vehicle.

He then returned to the SUV and said he forgot the dog was still restrained when he drove off.

“We want to thank the media and everyone in the community who shared this story and provided information,” Maurice said. “Your efforts were instrumental in helping us identify the individual involved and move toward justice for this innocent animal.”

