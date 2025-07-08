Tesla driver intentionally rammed motorcyclist on freeway, prosecutors say, faces murder charge

A Google Maps view of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego.

A Tesla driver speeding along a San Diego County freeway purposely rammed a motorcyclist, killing him, prosecutors say. The motorist has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Ulysses Jiminez, 22, faces the murder charge as well as six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of hit and run with death or permanent serious injury. He was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to all charges at Superior Court in Chula Vista, said Tanya Sierra, a spokesperson for the San Diego County district attorney.

The complaint alleges that Jiminez intentionally hit Jorge Uribe, 53, who was driving his motorcycle in the carpool lane on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, and then fled the scene.

On June 30, the California Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on the 805 Freeway north of Telegraph Canyon Road, the agency said in a statement.

Jiminez of San Diego was driving a 2023 red Tesla Model Y southbound at a high rate of speed in the HOV lane and “intentionally drove into the rear of a 2025 gray BMW motorcycle,” the CHP said.

Motorcyclist Uribe was pronounced dead at the scene. Motorcycles are generally allowed to drive in the carpool lane in California.

After the crash, the Tesla struck a pickup truck carrying six passengers. They sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to hospitals.

Jiminez then allegedly fled the scene on foot, as captured on video by other drivers, before being apprehended by CHP officers.

If convicted, Jiminez faces life in prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for late October.