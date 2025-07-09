Advertisement
California

Trump administration sues California over transgender athletes; billions of dollars at stake

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon stands just outside a door.
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon is accusing California of discriminating against women in a suit filed Wednesday. This file photo of Dhillon is from 2023, after Dhillon testified before Congress.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
By Howard Blume and Jaweed Kaleem
  • The Trump administration has sued California for allowing transgender athletes to compete on school sports teams that match their gender identity.
  • The suit alleges that California has violated federal civil rights law by discriminating against women. ,
  • California officials have denied any wrongdoing and rejected federal demands to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school sports teams.

The Trump administration on Wednesday sued California for allowing transgender athletes to compete on school sports teams that match their gender identity, alleging state officials violated federal civil rights law by discriminating against women, a legal action that threatens billions of dollars in federal education funds.

The suit, filed in the Central District of California, alleges that California is in violation of Title IX, a 1972 federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funding.

“Title IX was enacted over half a century ago to protect women and girls from discrimination,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a statement. “The Justice Department will not stand for policies that deprive girls of their hard-earned athletic trophies and ignore their safety on the field and in private spaces. Young women should not have to sacrifice their rights to compete for scholarships, opportunities, and awards on the altar of woke gender ideology.”

Advertisement

California officials have denied any wrongdoing. Earlier this week the state rejected demands by the Trump administration to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school sports teams. California law protects LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination and state education policy specifically allows athletic participation based on a student’s gender identity.

The clash, essentially, is over conflicting interpretations of civil rights law — and it was long expected to end up court.

California officials were not immediately available for comment.

Transgender athlete AB Hernandez competing for Jurupa Valley High School is congratulated after a successful high jump attempt.

California

California refuses to comply with Trump administration demand to bar female trans athletes

The next move is up to the Trump administration after California rejects demand to bar trans athletes from women’s and girls’ sports. State funding is threatened.

Massive amounts of federal funding could be at stake in the conflict. President Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull federal aid from California over various issues — including state programs intended to promote racial diversity and efforts to protect unauthorized immigrants from federal immigration enforcement.

Advertisement

The litigation threatens to pull immediate and future aid and also apply penalties.

“The suit seeks declaratory, injunctive and damages relief for violations of Title IX,” according to the U.S. Department of Education release. The federal complaint notes that the U.S. Department of Education’s “current allocation of funds to [the California Department of Education] for fiscal year 2025 totals approximately $44.3 billion, of which approximately $3.8 billion remains available for drawdown ... including both discretionary grants and formula grants.”

This is a developing story that will be updated with additional information.

More to Read

CaliforniaEducationTrump Administration
Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: LA is ‘Built to Burn’ - What Can We Do About It?

    In this episode, we discuss the history here, what lessons were learned — and not — and how that can inform what we we do this time around as we attempt to rebuild Altadena and the Pacific Palisades.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: The Real Life Gone Girl

    In 2016, Sherri Papini from Redding faked her kidnapping, a hoax uncovered three weeks later. This week’s podcast revisits why the “happy housewife” plotted it and why the decade-old story is back.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: A Matter of Degrees

    This week, “A Matter of Degrees,” hosted by Dr. Leah Stokes & Dr. Katharine Wilkinson, discuss how insurance companies are failing to accommodate for the impacts of climate change.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement