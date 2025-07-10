Advertisement
California

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Los Angeles police officer

A 27-year-old man faces a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a Los Angeles police officer during a pursuit in Exposition Park on July 5.
By James Queally
A 27-year-old man was charged with attempted murder this week after he allegedly shot a Los Angeles police officer in the leg during a foot chase in Exposition Park, prosecutors said.

Ernesto Sepulveda faces life in prison if convicted of two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on two officers who attempted to question him near Martin Luther King Jr. Park on July 5, according to Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said last week the officers were assigned to a “gang enforcement detail” when they approached Sepulveda. He fled and while running away “turned and fired rounds at our officers,” according to McDonnell.

The officer who was struck in a leg suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

“We are thankful that the two officers targeted in this brazen and unprovoked attack survived this terrifying encounter,” Hochman said in a statement. “I will not tolerate any act of violence toward those sworn to protect us.”

Sepulveda pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Wednesday. He is represented by the L.A. County public defender’s office. A spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Hochman said the weapon Sepulveda allegedly used was a so-called “ghost gun,” which did not have a serial number.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

