Portraits of Homelessness: The faces that comprise L.A.’s homeless crisis

1. In 1987, Jerry Nichols, 46, is a gay homeless man and stays at the Klyt Bath House, with the help of his friends, to stay dry from the rain.. 2. Bryan “Tennessee” Harrison says, “I can’t go home this way,” while living at 1st and Spring. 3. Elizabeth Presley, 46, often rides a bus all night because she is afraid of the streets. She says, “What keeps me going is my faith.” 4. Thomas Gist stand in front of City Stage, a theatre for and of the homeless on January 2, 1987. 5. Geneva Reesa, 36, and daughter Eve, 13, live in their van. Geneva is an artists and teaches her daughter instead of having her daughter go to school. (Lacy Atkins/Los Angeles Times)