Portraits of Homelessness: The faces that comprise L.A.’s homeless crisis

Maybe there is a slasher. What the hell. What have I got to lose?
— Al Wagner
“I have to drink eight fifths in a 24-hour period. If I do not, I go through withdrawal, which is similar to heroine withdrawal.”
— Jerry Nichols, 1987
1. In 1987, Jerry Nichols, 46, is a gay homeless man and stays at the Klyt Bath House, with the help of his friends, to stay dry from the rain.. 2. Bryan “Tennessee” Harrison says, “I can’t go home this way,” while living at 1st and Spring. 3. Elizabeth Presley, 46, often rides a bus all night because she is afraid of the streets. She says, “What keeps me going is my faith.” 4. Thomas Gist stand in front of City Stage, a theatre for and of the homeless on January 2, 1987. 5. Geneva Reesa, 36, and daughter Eve, 13, live in their van. Geneva is an artists and teaches her daughter instead of having her daughter go to school. (Lacy Atkins/Los Angeles Times)
“Let’s go to L.A., where there is money and opportunities.”
— Geneva Reesa, 1987
I’ve got a family, but I’d rather be here. I like to drink and smoke, and they don’t approve of it.
— Rene Melendez, 1991
1. A man who says his name is “Gardener,” watches the movie “Hidden Figures” outdoors in Gladys Park in 2017. 2. Yolanda Robins, 50, holds her puppy Prince outside her tent on skid row in 2022. 3. Bumdog Torres outside the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles in 2020. He’s a photographer and uses mirrors in his work.
4. Margaret Leyva, 46, peeks through a fence next to a 101 Freeway offramp in Boyle Heights in 2022. 5. Alan Forman, 70, rests under a mural after pulling his two carts across a street in 2020. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
