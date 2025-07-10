A timeline of homelessness in Los Angeles

Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Kelvin Kuo is a Sports photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. He finds a passion in inspiring people through photography.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Podcasts
Many Altadena & Pacific Palisades residents can’t afford to rebuild. What will this displacement mean for their communities?
In 2016, Sherri Papini from Redding faked her kidnapping, a hoax uncovered three weeks later. This week’s podcast revisits why the “happy housewife” plotted it and why the decade-old story is back.
This week, “A Matter of Degrees,” hosted by Dr. Leah Stokes & Dr. Katharine Wilkinson, discuss how insurance companies are failing to accommodate for the impacts of climate change.