A timeline of homelessness in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Members of the clean-up crew dismantled tents located on the Veterans Row homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd just outside the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus on Monday morning. A variety of organizations with the support of LA County Sheriff officers helped homeless veterans pack up to leave their encampment and move onto the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus located behind a fence of their San Vicente Blvd camp on Monday morning. The encampment, adjacent to the historic VA campus has become a focal point for homelessness in the city, with mayoral candidates making visits over the last year. Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, who visited the encampment in October, said that the roughly 40 veterans from Veterans Row would be housed by November. VA campus San Vicente Blvd on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times). (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)