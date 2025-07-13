Advertisement
California

Man mauled to death in Lancaster pit bull attack

Photograph of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call last night reporting an animal attack. When authorities arrived, they found a man lying bloodied behind the home, said Deputy Maria Lucero.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Sonja Sharp.
By Sonja Sharp
Staff Writer Follow

A man was killed by a pair of pit bulls in a backyard attack in Lancaster on Saturday night, police said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about 10:30 p.m. reporting an animal attack on 22nd Street East. When authorities arrived, they found a man lying bloodied behind the home, said Deputy Maria Lucero.

The dogs that attacked him were blocking the entrance to the yard, preventing deputies and paramedics from helping the man. A deputy shot and killed one of the pit bulls, allowing paramedics in. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, Lucero said.

Advertisement

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is not clear if he lived at the home or was visiting.

L.A. County Animal Control took four other dogs from the property. It was not immediately clear what would happen to the dogs. No one was arrested in connection with the incident.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Sonja Sharp

Sonja Sharp is a legal affairs reporter for the Los Angeles Times and a founding member of the Society of Disabled Journalists. Before joining the newsroom in 2019, she worked as an NYPD-credentialed member of the New York City press corps, writing stranger-than-fiction stories of crime and culture for VICE, the Wall Street Journal and the Village Voice, among others. She is a Bay Area native, a graduate of UC Berkeley and Columbia, and a proud Jewish mother.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement