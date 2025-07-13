Man mauled to death in Lancaster pit bull attack

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call last night reporting an animal attack. When authorities arrived, they found a man lying bloodied behind the home, said Deputy Maria Lucero.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about 10:30 p.m. reporting an animal attack on 22nd Street East. When authorities arrived, they found a man lying bloodied behind the home, said Deputy Maria Lucero.

The dogs that attacked him were blocking the entrance to the yard, preventing deputies and paramedics from helping the man. A deputy shot and killed one of the pit bulls, allowing paramedics in. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, Lucero said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is not clear if he lived at the home or was visiting.

L.A. County Animal Control took four other dogs from the property. It was not immediately clear what would happen to the dogs. No one was arrested in connection with the incident.