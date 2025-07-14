Trump officials vow to intensify immigration raids despite legal challenges, bad polls, public backlash

OXNARD, CA - JULY 11: A passing driver shows support for the anti-ICE demonstrators at Oxnard City Hall in Oxnard, CA on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The Trump Administration immigration sweeps that have roiled Southern California have shown no signs of slowing despite lawsuits, a court order and growing signs the aggressive actions are not popular with the public.

The operations, which began in early June in the Los Angeles area, largely focused on small-scale targets like car washes, strip malls and Home Depot parking lots before authorities hit their biggest target last week — two farms for one of the largest cannabis companies in California. One worker died after falling from a green house roof during the raid while 361 others were arrested.

Responding to the death, Border Czar Tom Homan called the situation “sad.”

“It’s obviously unfortunate when there’s deaths,” he told CNN. “No one wants to see people die.”

“He wasn’t in ICE custody,” Homan said. “ICE did not have hands on this person.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said authorities plan to intensify immigration crackdowns thanks to more funding from the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” spending plan from Congress.

The budget bill infuses roughly $150 billion into Trump’s immigration and border enforcement plans, including funding for ICE and Border Patrol staffing, building and operating immigrant detention facilities and billions to reimburse states and local governments for immigration related costs.

“We’re going to come harder and faster, and we’re going to take these criminals down with even more strength than we ever have before,” she said at a press conference over the weekend. Trump, she added, “has a mandate from the American people to clean up our streets, to help make our communities safer.”

But there are some signs that support might be slipping.

A Gallup poll published this month shows that fewer Americans than in June 2024 back strict border enforcement measures and more now favor offering undocumented immigrants living in the country pathways to citizenship. The percentage of respondents who want immigration reduced dropped from 55% in 2024 to 30% in the current poll, reversing a years-long trend of rising immigration concerns.

While the desire for less immigration has declined among all major political parties the decrease among Republicans was significant — down 40% from last year. Among independents, the preference for less immigration is down 21% and among Democrats it’s down 12%, according to the poll.

The poll also showed that a record-high 79% of adults consider immigration beneficial to the country and only 17% believe it is a negative, a record-low for the poll.

Meanwhile, a Quinnipac University poll published in June indicate that 38% of voters approve of the way Trump is handling the presidency while 54% disapprove. On immigration, 54% of those polled disapproved of Trump’s handling of the issue and 56% disapprove deportations.

At the same time, growing legal challenges have threatened to hamper the Trump administration’s efforts.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, an appointee of President Biden, temporarily blocked federal agents in the Southland from using racial profiling to carry out immigration arrests after she found sufficient amount of evidence that agents were using race, a person’s job or their location and their language to form “reasonable suspicion”—the legal standard needed to detain an individual.

But the White House said it would appeal the ruling.

“No federal judge has the authority to dictate immigration policy — that authority rests with Congress and the President,” said Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman. “Enforcement operations require careful planning and execution; skills far beyond the purview or jurisdiction of any judge. We expect this gross overstep of judicial authority to be corrected on appeal.”

The sweeps have resulted in a wave of other lawsuits challenging the Trump administration. Amid the legal battles, there are also signs of upheaval within the federal government.

Reuters reported on Monday that the U.S. Justice Department unit charged with defending legal challenges to the administration’s policies, including restricting birthright citizenship, has lost nearly two-thirds of its staff.

The administration has also faced scrutiny from Democrats and activists over its handling of last week’s raids at the marijuana cultivation farms, which were part of a legal and highly regulated industry in California.

“It was disproportionate, overkill,” said Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara), of the operation.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) criticized Trump for targeting immigrant farm workers as the administration continues to publicly state that their targets are those with criminal records.

“How many MS-13 gang members are waking up at 3 a.m. to pick strawberries? O’yeah, zero! Trump said he’d go after “bad hombres,” but he’s targeting the immigrant farm workers who feed America. Either he lied — or he can’t tell the difference,” Gomez wrote on X.

The White House clapped back in a post on X: “That ain’t produce, holmes. THAT’S PRODUCT.”

Over the weekend, Jaime Alanís Garcia, 57, the cannabis farmworker who was gravely injured after he fell off a roof amid the mayhem of the Camarillo raid, was taken off life support, according to his family.

Alanís’ family said he was fleeing immigration agents at the Glass House Farms cannabis operation in Camarillo on Thursday when he climbed atop a greenhouse and accidentally fell 30 feet, suffering catastrophic injury. The Department of Homeland Security said Alanís was not among those being pursued.

His niece announced his death Saturday on a GoFundMe page, which described him as a husband, father and the family’s sole provider. The page had raised more than $158,000 by Monday morning, well over its initial $50,000 goal.

“They took one of our family members. We need justice,” the niece wrote.

Staff writers Brittny Mejia, Rachel Uranga, Dakota Smith and Jeanette Marantos contributed to this report.