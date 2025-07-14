Sheriff’s deputies lose assault rifle on the streets of Los Angeles — and actually get it back

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said over the weekend the loss of a department-issued rifle was being investigated.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies did something Sunday that some may have seen as fairly embarrassing: They misplaced a weapon. Not just any weapon but an assault rifle and five magazines, each holding 30 rounds of ammo.

They took the high road, though, and fessed up. The Sheriff’s Department admitted in a news release that the gun might have actually fallen out of a squad car — thunk — onto the streets of Los Angeles.

The pessimistic among us may have thought they would never see that gun again. After all, a weapon like that sells for more than $800 new.

But the Sheriff’s Department news release appealed to residents’ best instincts. They asked for the public to help find the rifle and its bullets.

What do you do when you lose something? You retrace your steps. The deputies likely did just that. The Sheriff’s Department also invited the public to retrace the deputies’ route, detailing in the news release the roads they took when the gun went missing.

On Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department got its gun back. No word yet on whether the deputies who lost track of the gun might now face discipline.

A resident of Lennox came across the black, hard-shelled carrying case at 104th Street and Condon Avenue and picked it up.

They thought someone might have lost a musical instrument, the Sheriff’s Department said. Turns out it was an instrument of a different sort, and the resident turned in the weapon at the sheriff’s South Los Angeles station posthaste.

The department’s thanks was effusive enough that it seemed officials also might have wondered if they’d ever see that gun again.

“We deeply appreciate the honesty and integrity shown by our Lennox community member who acted responsibly and returned the lost rifle to our station,” said Capt. Nicole Palomino.

“Their actions are a powerful reminder of the vital role our residents play in helping keep our neighborhoods safe. We’re truly grateful for their quick thinking and commitment to doing what’s right which makes a difference.”

