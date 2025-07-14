Advertisement
California

Police fatally shoot man allegedly armed with a rifle in Boyle Heights

A white van involved in a police shooting surrounded by armored vehicles in Boyle Heights.
The Los Angeles Police Department shot a man allegedly armed with a gun in Boyle Heights Monday morning.
(KTLA)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow

Police officers shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a rifle inside a van in Boyle Heights Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., LAPD officers responded to a call of a man armed with a rifle on the 1200 block of Spence Street. The officers arrived and “encountered an armed male suspect inside of a van,” and shot him, a Los Angeles Police Department statement read.

After the shooting, SWAT officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and deployed gas to try and force him out, but the suspect did not respond, the department said.

Advertisement

SWAT officers then removed the suspect from the van and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Aerial video from ABC7 showed a white van with holes through the windshield surrounded by police cars and SWAT vehicles.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement