Police fatally shoot man allegedly armed with a rifle in Boyle Heights

Police officers shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a rifle inside a van in Boyle Heights Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., LAPD officers responded to a call of a man armed with a rifle on the 1200 block of Spence Street. The officers arrived and “encountered an armed male suspect inside of a van,” and shot him, a Los Angeles Police Department statement read.

After the shooting, SWAT officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and deployed gas to try and force him out, but the suspect did not respond, the department said.

SWAT officers then removed the suspect from the van and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Aerial video from ABC7 showed a white van with holes through the windshield surrounded by police cars and SWAT vehicles.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.