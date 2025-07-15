Welfare check leads to discovery of dead man and woman after gunshots in Encino home

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Encino.

Officers responding to a welfare check in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Monday found the pair inside the home, according to Los Angeles Police Department Det. Meghan Aguilar. Paramedics responded and declared the couple dead at the scene.

The pair had been shot in the head, according to KTLA.

Hours earlier, around midnight, police had received reports of gunshots at the same home, police said. But LAPD officials on Tuesday morning could not provide any details about how officers responded to that initial report.

The identity of the two victims has not yet been released.