College is not for every student. How schools are steering them to high-demand jobs

Educators, staff and students gather to celebrate the Earn & Learn internship connecting LAUSD high school students to jobs in healthcare, aviation and technology through a paid training program in Wilmington on July 1.

Judith Vargas was an Arleta High senior uncertain about the future and unsure whether she wanted to pursue a four-year degree when she attended a college fair more than a year ago.

“I didn’t know what I wanted for my career, and I was nervous because everyone in my class had an idea of what they wanted to do,” Vargas recalled.

At the college fair, she stopped by the North Valley Occupational Center station — and the idea of becoming an aircraft mechanic looked intriguing.

That moment — and a timely collaboration between the Los Angeles school district and Vista Aircraft Maintenance — propelled Vargas, now 19 and a high school graduate, toward a potentially well-paying career in aviation, one that won’t require a college degree.

Vargas was part of a trial effort last summer that has become the Earn & Learn program at the Los Angeles Unified School District. Her burgeoning success story is emblematic of an ongoing, pragmatic reshaping of public education as many students and families weigh the value of a costly four-year college degree against specific job-ready training.

In the new program, about 160 students are receiving $1,000 this summer while being introduced to vocational skills in high-demand sectors, including aviation, construction, healthcare and high-tech maintenance. The program has a waiting list.

Judith Vargas, 19, speaks about her current position working at Vista Aircraft Maintenance as a service representative during an event this month in Wilmington. Vargas was able to do this because she took part in the “Earn & Learn” program. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Preparing students for a career is challenging amid rapidly evolving workplace needs, and many are increasingly debating the merits of a traditional college education versus specialized job training focus.

Data show that college graduates earn more than those who don’t finish college. But the full picture is complex. Some degrees lead to higher wages than others. College costs also can result in crippling debt. And many students aren’t completing college or aren’t completing it quickly.

“Not every student wants to go the college route. Not every student needs to do that,” said Renny Neyra, executive director of L.A. Unified’s Division of Adult and Career Education. “We need to have X-ray techs. We need to have welders in the port. We need people to fix the planes that we’re going to be flying in. Being career ready doesn’t always mean having a college degree.”

But even without college, steering toward a successful career means getting an education for the right skills at the right time — and potentially different skills that can persist through a succession of jobs.

“At its core, education shouldn’t just open doors, but help students build skills, confidence and tools that will last a lifetime,” said Isabel Acosta, vice president of programs at the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation.

The foundation is funding the $1,000 payments to rising seniors and recent graduates who complete a five-week summer program that introduces students to various trades. The money help students from low-income families attend the free full-day training with less pressure to hold down an outside job.

While the funding was not available last year for Vargas, the free training was. It took place at the Van Nuys Airport, which also is a local headquarters for Vista Aircraft Maintenance, a company that students visited as part of their coursework.

Vargas took the opportunity to introduce herself to company employees. She is continuing her training in L.A. Unified‘s adult school program at the occupational center.

“In my first class, it was just general knowledge about aviation, so a little bit of everything,” Vargas said. “The class I just finished was the structure of the airplane.”

About two months ago, Vista offered her an entry-level job — while providing flexibility for Vargas to continue her training toward becoming an aircraft mechanic.

She is already earning more than minimum wage and assists with scheduling aircraft in and out of maintenance care at Van Nuys and in other facilities.

More airplane workers are needed, said Louis DeLorio, president of Vista Aircraft Maintenance. “I want people to know that this is a really good option for them. ... You get to work on the entire airplane. One day you’re working on engines. One day you’re working on the airframe. You might be working on landing gear. It gives you a lot of opportunity to learn the entire aircraft.”

“That’s my passion, kind of teaching the youth about what the opportunities are in corporate aviation,” DeLorio added.

It’s also becoming a passion for Vargas, who was the only woman in her summer aviation class last year.

“I want to inspire other women,” she said.

The opportunity for career training and work experience helps students in various ways.

Saphira Ramos just graduated from Belmont High School with a 4.0 GPA, and she plans to attend UC Riverside and major in biology. To get a jump start on job pathways, she is attending a health careers class — and using the stipend to save for college.

“The most interesting [part] for me has been nursing and dentistry,” said Ramos, who is 18 and is enrolled at East Los Angeles Occupational Center in Boyle Heights. “I really enjoyed mixing the alginate and creating the mold of teeth. And what we’ve been learning is how oral hygiene is very important. Being able to help others keep their teeth clean — I think that would be pretty cool.”

A different career-related program — through L.A. Unified’s Division of Instruction — allows high school students to spend the summer working for hourly pay, typically minimum wage.

During the school year, students are first designated as “internship ready” once they demonstrate basic skills, such as preparing a resume and a cover letter. Later, they can earn a “Work Ready” badge after showing financial literacy knowledge, participating in mock interviews and completing an internship, program administrator Esther Dabagyan said.

Career-related skills that all students need include “thinking critically, or being able to speak professionally or give a presentation, or being able to put together a cogent resume, or having basic technology skills,” Dabagyan said.

During the 2024-25 school year, L.A. Unified students earned 2,890 “Internship Ready” and 1,185 “Work Ready” badges.

The Broad Foundation also provides some funding for this effort.

About 550 students are taking on internships this summer. Many students work at L.A. Unified offices.

Leonardo De Los Santos, 17, is working at a Best Buy Teen Tech Center, assisting with technology classes that the company provides for teenagers on Western Avenue in South L.A. De Los Santos is helping his peers learn how to create and print a T-shirt design, among other skills.

De Los Santos is a rising senior at nearby Hawkins High School and plans to become a mechanical engineer. He said he’s benefiting from this introduction to the world of work.

“You got to be on time to work,” De Los Santos said. “Also, you learn how to interact with people. Learning how to interact with your people and clients and co-workers would be really important for a future job.”