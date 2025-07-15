Advertisement
In their own words: Unhoused people on Skid Row talk about current conditions

A group of people wait on a sunny sidewalk outside the Midnight Mission.
People stand in line in front of the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Carlin Stiehl
By Carlin Stiehl
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2025 Annual Homeless Count, showing for the first time a second consecutive year of decline in the number of people experiencing homelessness.

Photographer Carlin Stiehl visited the epicenter of California’s homeless problem, Skid Row, to hear what people actually living unhoused have to say.

“Immigrants here are being housed before the people who are actually waiting.”

— Rick Wesco

Rick Wesco stands in front of his tent at his encampment on Winston St. in Los Angeles.
“There are more people this year, people have traveled more this year into downtown Los Angeles.”

— Kala Denise Jordan Nadal

Kala Denise Jordon Nadal, an airport shuttle driver on medical leave, sits on the corner of 5th St. with her belongings.

“It’s a different summer.”

— Parker, who goes by Red

Parker, who goes by Red, sits on the sidewalk of 4th St. in downtown Los Angeles.

“They put me in and they put me back out on the street… They housed me, gave me a voucher and took the voucher back.”

— William Mays, left

A group of people sit in front of an encampment on Winston St. in downtown Los Angeles.
William Mays, from left, with Jenika Sears, Tina L. and Cecil Moten on Winston Street.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
A man sits on the sidewalk.
A man sits on the sidewalk on Towne Ave. in downtown Los Angeles.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

In February, there were an estimated 47,413 people living on the streets in the county and 26,972 in the city, annual declines of 9.5% and 7.9%, respectively.

Over the last two years, the unsheltered population in the county has dropped 14%, and 17.5% in the city.

Carlin Stiehl

