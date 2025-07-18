Advertisement
At least 3 killed in explosion at L.A. County sheriff’s training facility

Fire crews and a bomb squad have responded to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's training center following an explosion.
Fire crews and a bomb squad have responded to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training center in Monterey Park following an explosion.
By Richard Winton
At least three people were killed Friday in an explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Training Center, according to law enforcement sources.

The blast occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the center on Eastern Avenue, which is home to the Sheriff’s special enforcement bureau and the arson explosive detail, including the bomb squad.

Authorities were investigating, but the cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Sources told The Times that a bomb squad was moving some explosives when the blast occurred.

