At least 3 killed in explosion at L.A. County sheriff’s training facility
-
-
- Share via
At least three people were killed Friday in an explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Training Center, according to law enforcement sources.
The blast occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the center on Eastern Avenue, which is home to the Sheriff’s special enforcement bureau and the arson explosive detail, including the bomb squad.
Authorities were investigating, but the cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
Sources told The Times that a bomb squad was moving some explosives when the blast occurred.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.