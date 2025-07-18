Tech expert who helped cops investigate a missing Bass Lake man has been charged in his murder

Matevosian wrapped Boyajian’s body in the bedding and placed him inside the body bag, where he later buried in a Mojave Desert cave, authorities said.

A 75-year-old real estate professional who went missing earlier this week was found dead in a Mojave Desert cave and authorities have charged an IT expert for the slaying after initially seeking help from the tech specialist in the investigation.

The bizarre case resulted in the arrest Wednesday of 21-year-old Audrik Matevosian from Clovis in the murder of Robert “Bob” Boyajian. Matevosian was charged Thursday with first-degree murder with special circumstances and grand theft, according to the Madera County Sherriff’s Office.

21-year-old Audrik Matevosian from Clovis.

He is currently being held without bail.

The case began when an employee of Boyajian grew concerned after he failed to show up to a meeting Monday morning. After numerous attempts to reach him via phone, the employee called 9-11 asking for a welfare check at his Bass Lake home.

Boyajian was nowhere to be found.

Deputies searched the home, finding no trace of foul play. His car was parked in the garage, a briefcase and the Apple Watch he reportedly always wore were located inside the home. Boyajian’s phone and wallet were missing.

Robert "Bob" Boyajian.

The bedding from Boyajian’s mattress was removed, according to deputies.

After securing a warrant, investigators found a $1,000 ATM withdrawal made a day before the 9-11 call around 8:30 p.m. at a bank in Clovis, about 47 miles from Bass Lake. ATM surveillance footage showed a young man making the initial withdrawal, and two additional failed attempts.

The young man was identified as Matevosian. Deputies had earlier approached Matevosian to access home security footage at Boyajian’s home because it was Matevosian who performed the IT work at the house.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue said Matevosian showed initial-responding deputies a screenshot indicating the system was offline. He directed authorities to a specific location inside a closet to locate the digital video recorder, or DVR hard drive that was used to convert signals from an analog camera. But the hard drive was missing.

“He showed them what apps to download, passwords, but deputies were still unable to access the footage,” Pougue said in a news conference Thursday.

Before releasing the ATM photos to the public, investigators received two tips alleging Matevosian was involved in Boyajian’s disappearance.

After a search warrant was approved, investigators recovered two firearms from Matevosian’s bedroom, a 9-milliliter handgun previously reported stolen by Boyajian in March and a 10-millimeter handgun registered under Boyajian’s name. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

Matevosian initially told investigators that Boyajian committed suicide, according to deputies. He later said Boyajian asked him to help him end his life. Matevosian finally confessed to the killing, saying Boyajian allegedly spoke disparagingly about his family, Pouge said.

A financial gain incentivized the slaying, Pouge added.

According to investigators, Matevosian purchased a body bag from Amazon a week before the killing. He allegedly rented a vehicle in Fresno on Monday and drove up to Boyajian’s home Saturday. Matevosian spent the night after finishing an IT task and murdered Boyajian around midnight, according to Pouge. Authorities did not say how Boyajian was killed.

Pouge said Matevosian wrapped Boyajian’s body in the bedding and placed him inside the body bag, which he later buried in a Mojave Desert cave. Upon his return to Fresno, Matevosian took out $1,000 using Boyajian’s information.

Authorities say Matevosian wrapped Boyajian’s body in the bedding and placed him inside the body bag, where he later buried in a Mojave Desert cave. (Madera County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found Boyajian’s body in the cave. The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office will determine his cause of death.

Boyajian’s phone was tossed at a local park, and his wallet was stashed inside Matevosian’s gym locker, Pouge said. The $1,000 and home security system hard drive were inside the Matevosian’s car, deputies added.

The shovel allegedly used to bury Boyajian was also recovered.

Matevosian told authorities he visited the burial site with Boyajian on an off-road trip.

Pouge said Boyajian treated Matevosian and his brother like grandchildren. Matevosian’s brother introduced the two after he was hired as a bookkeeper at Boyajian’s real estate business in Fresno.

“It wasn’t uncommon for them to take trips or stay the night at his house,” Pouge said.

Boyajian worked in real estate for almost five decades, according to a KTLA 5 report .

“This was a calculated and callous act against a respected member of our community,” Pogue said. “Our detectives worked tirelessly and methodically to bring justice to Mr. Boyajian and his loved ones. We’re grateful for the collaboration with our partner agencies and the observant community members who helped move this case forward.”