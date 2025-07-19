‘Best of the best,’ What we know about the 3 L.A. County sheriff’s detectives killed in explosion

From left, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Dets. Victor Lemus, Joshua Kelley-Eklund and William Osborn. The three were killed in an explosion Friday at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East L.A.

The three Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives killed in an explosion Friday were described as the “best of the best,” who served their community with honor, courage and unwavering commitment.

The fallen lawmen — identified as Dets. Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus and William Osborn — combined to serve the Sheriff’s Department for 74 years. They leave behind grieving colleagues, friends and family, including 16 children between them.

The lethal blast took place while the men were moving ordinance at the Sheriff Department’s Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East L.A. It marked the agency’s deadliest incident in more than 160 years and sent shock waves through the law enforcement community.

All three were highly trained members of the department’s arson explosives detail.

“These heroes represented the best of our department, exemplifying courage, integrity, and selfless service,” said L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna. “This is not only a heartbreaking loss for their families, but for all of us.”

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna embraces members of his team after a press conference where three people were pronounced dead after an explosion at the department’s Biscailuz Center Training Academy on Friday. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

On Thursday, the three detectives responded to assist the Santa Monica Police Department in removing explosives at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Bay Street, according to agency spokesperson Nicole Nishida.

This complex is now central to the department’s ongoing investigation, which could result in negligent homicide charges against the person who built or stored the device that killed the men, law enforcement sources told The Times. The FBI and L.A. Police Department‘s bomb squad is assisting in the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is expected to lead a federal probe into the cause of the explosion.

Here is what we know about the men who were killed:

Det. William Osborn

Osborn joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1992 and had a deep love of investigations and a reputation as a peer leader, according to a department news release. He became a member of the agency’s elite special enforcement bureau in 2019 and was described as “one of [the] tenured bomb technicians regularly relied upon when faced with a new challenge.”

“They’re the best of the best,” Luna said of the agency’s special enforcement bureau.

Osborn leaves behind his wife, Det. Shannon Rincon, four sons, and two daughters.

Osborn began his career at Men’s Central Jail and also worked from the Pico Rivera and Industry stations. He served as a detective for more than a decade, handling more than a hundred cases each year, and was known for his work recovering stolen vehicles, authorities said.

In 2016, he transferred to the training bureau and taught emergency vehicle operations before moving back into investigative work with the special enforcement bureau. There, he handled arson cases involving major loss of life and property.

He regularly mentored new investigators and could be relied upon to provide relevant insight on a broad range of subjects, officials said.

Det. Victor Lemus

Lemus came from a family of law enforcement professionals and joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2003. He leaves behind his wife, Det. Nancy Lemus, and three daughters.

His three sisters — Sgt. Belen Lemus, Deputy Perla Lemus and Custody Asst. Wendy Lemus — all work in the department, as does his brother-in-law Sgt. Robert Catalan.

In addition to being a talented investigator, he was an avid athlete who anchored some of the most difficult legs of Baker to Vegas. The annual relay race involves 10,000 runners from law enforcement agencies across the country who work together in teams to traverse 120 miles.

Lemus began his career at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility before transferring to the Century Station, where he worked as a senior training officer and detective. He joined the special enforcement bureau in 2017 and worked as a K-9 handler before becoming an arson and explosives investigator last year.

He was known for his notable arrests of career criminals and his ability to mentor fellow deputies, according to the news release.

Det. Joshua Kelley-Eklund

Kelley-Eklund was known as an outstanding field training officer who helped solve complex crimes and assist in the arrest of murder suspects, according to the department. He joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2006 and survived by his wife, Jessica Eklund, and their seven children, according to the news release.

He began his career at the Pitchess Detention Center North and North County Correctional Facility, and later served at the Lennox and South Los Angeles Stations. During his time as a training officer, he mentored several new trainees and was known for being professional and articulate, officials said.

He was promoted to the rank of detective at the narcotics bureau in 2016 before joining the special enforcement bureau as an arson and explosive investigator in 2022.

Details regarding memorial services for the fallen deputies will be announced in the coming days, the department said.