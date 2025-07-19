30 hurt when car slams into crowd in Hollywood

About 30 people were hurt when a car slammed into a crowd in Hollywood early Saturday.

The crash occurred at 2 a.m. at the corner of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. The L.A. fire department said six people were critically hurt and six were seriously hurt.

Authorities were investigating what happened. The incident occurred outside a nightclub.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

No arrests were made.