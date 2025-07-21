Advertisement
California

Watch: SoCal firefighters save the life of Eli, a colicky mule

Eli had been lying down for hours in his stall yesterday in Trabuco Canyon.
Eli had been lying down in his stall in Orange County’s Trabuco Canyon, unable to stand and suffering pain.
(Orange County Fire Authority)
Los Angeles Times summer 2025 intern Annie Goodykoontz
By Annie Goodykoontz
Follow

Orange County firefighters came to the rescue when a 20-year-old mule named Eli appeared down for the count.

The Orange County Fire Authority captured video of the Trabuco Canyon operation last week. Eli was experiencing life-threatening colic, the agency said on X. Station 18 stepped in when the mule’s owners were unable to get him to stand.

Footage showed the horizontal equine squirming and struggling as a firefighter and a veterinarian assisted him. A crew of firefighters then tied Eli up, flipped him, and hoisted him using a rescue device called a bipod.

Advertisement

According to Sean Doran, a spokesperson for OCFA, that equipment was also used in World War I to roll over upside-down tanks.

“It’s got this incredible capacity and strength,” he said told The Times. “These horses obviously, or mules in this case, are no match for it.”

Advertisement

The firefighters pulled Eli out of his stable before bringing him to his feet. After a bit, he clopped back into his stable, where he is doing much better, the authority’s X post said.

According to the University of Minnesota, horses and other equines are naturally prone to colic. Allowing the animal to walk around can help ease pain, the university said. Doran said that Eli, lying down, wasn’t able to pass food and was at risk of his organs compressing. Had he not been hoisted upright, the colic could have been fatal, he said.

Doran said he watched the rescue happen on Friday and visited Eli again on Sunday. He spoke with one of the owners, an animal lover who had owned Eli for almost all of the mule’s life. Everything about the rescue was “just goodness, pure goodness,” he said.

Advertisement

He also said that OCFA firefighters had been trained to conduct large-animal rescues with live horses. In addition to routine rescue skills, they learn how to approach the horses and to interpret how they need to be treated depending on the situation.

“It’s seamless teamwork in action,” he said.

More to Read

CaliforniaOrange CountyAnimals & PetsBreaking News
Annie Goodykoontz

Annie Goodykoontz is a Fast Break intern for the Los Angeles Times. She is a rising junior at the University of Missouri at Columbia, where she spent her last year as editor in chief of the student paper, the Maneater. Previously, Goodykoontz was a breaking news intern at the Arizona Republic, where she covered everything from rattlesnake bites to extreme heat patterns.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement