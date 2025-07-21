Advertisement
California

Marines to leave Los Angeles, Pentagon says

Troops outside a building
Marines guard the Federal Detention Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025 as people protest against immigration enforcement in Los Angeles, CA.
(Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times)
Julia Wick.
By Julia Wick
More than a month after President Trump made the fiercely contentious decision to send hundreds of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, those troops will begin withdrawing from the city, Pentagon officials said Monday.

The decision comes a week after the Pentagon announced that half of the almost 4,000 National Guard soldiers deployed to the Los Angeles area would be released from duty. The Marines and National Guard were sent to the city in early June amid widespread federal immigration raids and fiery protests, with the Trump administration vowing to crack down on “rioters, looters and thugs,” and local officials ferociously denouncing the unprecedented deployment of military troops on such a mission.

In recent days, the troops have been largely fighting tedium, without much to do.

“With stability returning to Los Angeles, the Secretary has directed the redeployment of the 700 Marines whose presence sent a clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated. Their rapid response, unwavering discipline, and unmistakable presence were instrumental in restoring order and upholding the rule of law. We’re deeply grateful for their service, and for the strength and professionalism they brought to this mission,” Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement Monday.

News of the Marines’ withdrawal, which was first reported by the New York Times, broke minutes after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished a public appearance with veterans’ groups, where she decried the “inappropriate” presence of military forces on L.A. streets.

“This is another win for Los Angeles. As we said this morning — the way to best support our troops is to have them do what they enlisted to do, not to protect two office buildings,” Bass said in response to the withdrawal.

Julia Wick

Julia Wick is a political reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She and her colleagues won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended Los Angeles politics. She was also part of the team that was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist for work covering a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Before joining the Times, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist.

