Thieves ransack an AutoZone during possible street takeover in South L.A.

Officers arrived at the AutoZone near South Main Street and Vernon Avenue early Monday after a reported break-in.

An AutoZone in South L.A. was ransacked during a possible street takeover on Monday morning, police said.

About 1:15 a.m., police received reports of people breaking into a business near the intersection of South Main Street and Vernon Avenue, where a street takeover had been reported, authorities said.

Officers arrived around 1:30 a.m., approached the store with their guns drawn and shouted for anyone inside to come out and surrender, according to video footage from OnSceneTV. By that time, however, everyone was gone.

Advertisement

Video showed discarded merchandise boxes and broken glass strewn about the parking lot, with the front door and security gate pulled open.

Police did not say whether there was any surveillance footage of the people who broke in.

This is not the first time an auto parts store being ransacked has coincided with a possible street takeover nearby.

About a month ago, about 100 people ransacked another South L.A. AutoZone, KTLA reported.

Advertisement

Last summer, nearly 50 people rushed into an AutoZone at Century Boulevard and Hoover Street, the same location that was broken into last month. The people covered their faces as they pulled on the security fence at the main entrance and pushed their way into the store, according to video footage shared on social media.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with that incident and charged with organized retail grand theft, one count of fleeing a pursuing officer’s vehicle while driving recklessly and second-degree burglary, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.