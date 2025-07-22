Yolo County asks AG to join probe into deadly fireworks explosion over ‘public perception of conflicts’

The fields surrounding a fireworks facility are littered with debris on July 2, the day after an explosion leveled the site near Esparto, Calif., in Yolo County.

Yolo County officials want the state attorney general’s office to join the investigation into a deadly fireworks explosion at a pyrotechnic company due to what many locals see as a potential conflict of interest after it was revealed that two Yolo County Sheriff’s Office employees owned the property where the company caught fire, killing seven people.

On Friday, Yolo County Chair Mary Vixie Sandy wrote to Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s office, asking that he join the investigation over a “strong public perception of conflicts” with the Sheriff’s Office and the ongoing probe into the deadly industrial accident.

There have been no criminal charges filed in connection to the explosion and fire that ripped through a pyrotechnic company warehouse in the rural farming community of Esparto, Calif., on July 1.

The state fire marshal’s office is leading the investigation and the Yolo County district attorney’s office is providing oversight in the event that charges are filed, according to county officials.

“While we do not question the ability and integrity of the District Attorney to support the Cal Fire and Cal OSHA investigations, ensuring the public’s confidence in the investigation and outcomes is of critical importance to the Yolo County Board of Supervisors and our community,” Sandy wrote. “It is our strong belief that the public perception and integrity of the investigation elements currently being carried out at the local level would be best served by the direct involvement of the Department of Justice.”

The attorney general’s office said it is reviewing the request.

Family members of the victims say their relatives were hired to package fireworks in the days leading up to the Fourth of July weekend at the Esparto warehouse. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Their remains were pulled from the site several days following the explosion and after explosive experts safely ignited the remaining hazardous materials.

The dead were identified as Christopher Goltiao Bocog, 45, of San Francisco; Neil Justin Li, 41, of San Francisco; Joel Jeremias Melendez, 28, of Sacramento; Carlos Javier Rodriguez-Mora, 43, of San Andreas; Jesus Manaces Ramos, 18, of San Pablo; Jhony Ernesto Ramos, 22, of San Pablo; and Angel Mathew Voller, 18, of Stockton, according to the Yolo County coroner’s office.

Since the explosion, the state fire marshal’s office suspended the pyrotechnic licenses of Kenneth Chee from Devastating Pyrotechnics and Craig Cutright of Blackstar Fireworks, who were linked to the site. Cutright previously worked as a volunteer firefighter with the local fire department, officials said.

The firework businesses operated on property owned by Sheriff’s Lt. Sam Machado and his wife, who works as an administrative employee for the Sheriff’s Office. Both are on administrative leave, according to Sheriff Tom Lopez. Sheriff’s officials were directly involved in the emergency response to the explosion and the brush fire that followed, but have not been involved in the ongoing investigation, according to authorities. The Sheriff’s Office declined to provide any comments on the investigation and directed all questions to to Cal Fire, Lopez said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Still, some may have perceived we were inaccessible — our intent was, is, and continues to be full support of the investigative process and respect for the lead agency’s role,” Lopez said.

While Machado and his wife have been placed on leave, Lopez said this “does not imply wrongdoing, but it is a standard measure to help ensure an impartial and fair investigative process.”

Machado could not be reached for comment.

Earlier this month, law enforcement officials searched a San Francisco home where Chee is listed as the owner. His attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Friday, Etta James Farming, a canary bean and wheat farmer, sued Devastating Pyrotechnics, Blackstar Fireworks, Cutright and Machado in a civil suit. Etta James Farming claims the fire damaged its adjoining crops, farming equipment and infrastructure.

The lawsuit says that the fireworks operators operated an illegal business on a site that was not permitted on the property. The illegal operation should have been obvious to everyone named in the lawsuit, according to Etta James Farming. They seek an undetermined amount related to the destruction of the crops, farming infrastructure and equipment, along with punitive damages.