Burned body found in brush fire in Santa Clarita

A jogger running with her dogs
A jogger runs with her dogs near the area where firefighters discovered a body after putting out a small brush fire in Santa Clarita.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer

A burned body was found in Santa Clarita on Tuesday night when officials put out a small brush fire.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it responded to a brush fire around 9:48 p.m. on Soledad Canyon Road. The fire was around half an acre and didn’t threaten any structures before it was knocked down less than 10 minutes later.

A burned body was found but the circumstances and timing aren’t clear, according to KABC-TV Channel 7. The person’s identity also wasn’t released.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is investigating the death but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

