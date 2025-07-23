Burned body found in brush fire in Santa Clarita
-
-
- Share via
A burned body was found in Santa Clarita on Tuesday night when officials put out a small brush fire.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it responded to a brush fire around 9:48 p.m. on Soledad Canyon Road. The fire was around half an acre and didn’t threaten any structures before it was knocked down less than 10 minutes later.
A burned body was found but the circumstances and timing aren’t clear, according to KABC-TV Channel 7. The person’s identity also wasn’t released.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is investigating the death but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.