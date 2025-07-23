Burned body found in brush fire in Santa Clarita

A jogger runs with her dogs near the area where firefighters discovered a body after putting out a small brush fire in Santa Clarita.

A burned body was found in Santa Clarita on Tuesday night when officials put out a small brush fire.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it responded to a brush fire around 9:48 p.m. on Soledad Canyon Road. The fire was around half an acre and didn’t threaten any structures before it was knocked down less than 10 minutes later.

A burned body was found but the circumstances and timing aren’t clear, according to KABC-TV Channel 7. The person’s identity also wasn’t released.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is investigating the death but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.