California man accused of hurling concrete blocks at ICE agents during L.A.-area protests arrested

Protesters demonstrate against ICE and immigration raids on June 7 in Paramount.

A Compton man who allegedly hurled concrete blocks at federal immigration officers last month in Paramount was arrested Wednesday after fleeing to Mexico, authorities said.

Elpidio Reyna, 39, was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted List following his alleged participation in a standoff against federal agents after they conducted a raid at a nearby Home Depot on June 7.

In video footage captured by The Times , individuals can be seen hurling objects at moving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles. At around 3:30 p.m. on June 7, Reyna allegedly threw concrete blocks at the cars, damaging the exterior of the vehicles and injuring a federal officer, according to the FBI.

Elpidio Reyna. (FBI)

The agency did not elaborate on the extent and nature of the injury the federal officer suffered.

Reyna was charged in a federal criminal complaint with allegedly assaulting a federal officer on June 8. Federal agents later confirmed Reyna had fled to Mexico.

On June 11, the Department of Homeland Security announced a $50,000 reward to locate Reyna, according to a news release .

Advertisement

Reyna’s photograph and description were publicized in the United States and Mexico, including in an Instagram post from the official White House account. A poster circulated by the FBI said he was wanted for “the alleged assault of a federal officer.”

Mexican authorities took Reyna into custody in the state of Sinaloa shortly after the post was made public, and Reyna surrendered to the FBI on Wednesday, according to the bureau. He was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and taken to L.A., where he was expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday.

“To anyone who thinks they can attack federal officers and hide behind a mask or helmet, Reyna’s arrest today proves we can find and charge anyone who violates federal law,” U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli wrote in a post on X. “Don’t touch our officers.”

Advertisement

A video accompanying the post shows Reyna being handcuffed, searched and put into a vehicle.

“The FBI will never tolerate violence against those who serve and protect this country,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X , adding that Reyna “will face justice.”

The case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attys. Thi Ho and Frances Lewis.