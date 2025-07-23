Advertisement
California

A cop or a criminal? Police stop motorcyclist with uniform, badge and gun and learn he’s a convicted felon

Police in Hemet pulled over a convicted felon allegedly impersonating a police officer.
Police in Hemet pulled over a motorcycle officer on Monday who turned out to be a convicted felon allegedly impersonating a police officer. The man, later identified as Marshal Goodnight, was armed with two stun guns, an expandable baton and pepper spray, the Hemet Police Department announced in a social media post.
(Hemet Police Department)
Nathan Solis.
By Nathan Solis
At first glance, police say, his uniform and his motorcycle had all the trappings of local law enforcement.

The motorcycle had emergency lights and “Traffic” and “Public Safety” emblazoned on the side, pictures show. His uniform allegedly included a tactical vest, pepper spray, a badge and a gun.

But in reality, Hemet police say, the man was a convicted felon impersonating local law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post on Tuesday, Hemet police said they pulled over a motorcyclist who turned out to be a convicted felon allegedly impersonating a police officer. He also appeared to have a Glock-style handgun on his duty belt.

The man, identified as Marshal Goodnight, 73, was armed with two stun guns, an expandable baton, handcuffs and pepper spray, the department said. Goodnight was wearing a tactical vest, olive slacks and a beige shirt, complete with a badge and what appeared to be a body camera and radio equipment.

Police say they pulled over Goodnight on Monday after they saw him commit multiple vehicle code violations and activate emergency lights on his motorcycle.

Goodnight was detained and Hemet police determined that his stun guns were in working condition. Goodnight is a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to possess firearms or related weapons, according to police. He’s also not licensed to provide security in the state of California.

Police arrested and booked Goodnight on several misdemeanor counts: suspicion of being a felon in possession of a stun gun; possession of a baton; being a felon in possession of a tear gas weapon; and for impersonating a peace officer.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Hemet Police Department at (951) 765-2400, Ext. 3725.

