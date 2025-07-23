Euclid fire moves quickly, shutting down the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills

The Euclid fire was moving fast in Chino Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

A fire that broke out in Chino Hills on Wednesday afternoon expanded to 120 acres over a matter of hours, and by evening, it was still not contained.

The Euclid fire was reported in San Bernardino County at 2:08 p.m. near the 71 Freeway and Euclid Avenue. Cal Fire said initial reports listed the blaze as a vegetation fire.

The fire grew to 10 to 15 acres, per Cal Fire, by 2:26 p.m. as both sides of the 71 Freeway were closed at Euclid. The fire eventually jumped the freeway, and Cal Fire urged drivers to avoid the area.

There were no evacuations as of early Wednesday evening.

The fire continued to push toward the Prado Dam area and grew close to 100 acres. Cal Fire estimated the blaze could grow up to 500 acres.

Cal Fire confirmed a dozer line was created to help clear vegetation around the fire’s perimeter. Firefighters then stopped the rate of spread at 5 p.m, according to Cal Fire.

Fire aircraft were set to begin dousing the flames.