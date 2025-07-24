Man, boy found dead at Montebello apartment complex after alleged hatchet attack

A murder investigation is underway in Montebello after a man and a boy were found dead, and a woman and a girl were severely wounded early Thursday morning.

The Montebello Police Department responded to a residence on Lohart Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found the bodies of a man and a boy at the apartment complex, CBS News reported.

The man’s body was found outside by police who were conducting a sweep of the property, NBC4 reported.

A neighbor who woke up to the lights and sounds of police looked out of her window and saw the body lying next to a hatchet on the ground, KABC reported. The boy’s body was found inside a unit inside the complex, according to KTLA.

A woman and a girl were also found in the same unit with head injuries and were hospitalized, the station reported. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

A neighbor told KTLA that his 20-year-old daughter called the police around 2:30 a.m. after hearing yelling and something metallic hit the ground outside their building.

Police told reporters at the scene there are no outstanding suspects in the incident or an ongoing threat to the community.