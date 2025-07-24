Shooter at large after man found dead inside car near Whittier grade school

Police investigate at the site of a fatal shooting in Whittier on Thursday.

A man was found fatally shot inside his car on Thursday morning near an elementary school in Whittier, and hours later, the shooter remained on the loose, authorities said.

At 11:05 a.m., after being alerted by callers, officers found a man slumped over the dashboard of his gold sedan near Pickering Avenue and Penn Street — less than a quarter-mile from St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Elementary School, according to the Whittier Police Department. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooter remained at large as of early Thursday evening. Police said that detectives were conducting a “thorough investigation” and did not provide additional details on the suspect’s potential whereabouts.

“Once we have an update on that, then we’ll be able to provide some information. But we also don’t want it to interfere with the investigation,” a Whittier police spokesperson told The Times.

Whittier police urged anyone with information about the killing to contact their dispatch line at (562) 567-9240.