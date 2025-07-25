Billions in withheld grant money for schools to be released, federal officials say

The Trump administration is releasing billions of dollars in grants to schools for adult literacy, English language instruction and other programs, the Education Department said Friday.

President Donald Trump’s administration had withheld $6 billion in funding on July 1 as part of a review to ensure spending aligned with the White House’s priorities.

The funding freeze had been challenged by several lawsuits, as educators, Congress members from both parties and others called for the administration to release money schools rely on for a wide range of programs.

Last week, the department said it would release $1.3 billion of the money for after-school and summer programming. Without the money, school districts and nonprofits such as the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of America had said they would have to close or scale back educational offerings this fall.

The release of that money came days after 10 Republican senators sent a letter imploring the administration to allow frozen education money to be sent to states.

The Education Department said Friday the Office of Management and Budget had completed its review of the programs and will begin sending the money to states next week.

California and other states had sued the administration last week for holding back the funding, calling the action “unconstitutional, unlawful and arbitrary.” An estimated $1 billion was allocated to California alone. The impact on Los Angeles Unified — the nation’s second-largest school system — was estimated by Supt. Alberto Carvalho to be at least $120 million.

The held-back funds were tied to programs that, in some cases, have received these dollars for decades. Each year the U.S. Department of Education makes around 25% of the funds available to states on or about July 1. This permits school districts to begin or continue their efforts in these areas.

The funding freeze had thrown into chaos school district plans for the upcoming academic year as budgets and staffing had already been approved, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said last week when the suit was filed.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) was among the Congress members calling for the release of the grants.

“The programs are ones that enjoy longstanding, bipartisan support,” she said. She pointed to after-school and summer programs that allow parents to work while their children learn and classes that help adults gain new skills — contributing to local economies.

In withholding the funds, the Office of Management and Budget had said some of the programs supported a “ radical leftwing agenda. ”

Binkley writes for the Associated Press. Blume is a Times staff writer.