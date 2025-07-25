Feds raid Tujunga home of ‘TikTok Cult’ pastor in sex trafficking, fraud investigation

A home linked to a pastor featured in the Netflix docuseries “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” was raided Friday by federal agents in relation to an investigation into sex trafficking, money laundering and other accusations, according to authorities.

Property records show the home in the 7700 block of McGroarty Street in Tujunga is linked to multiple owners, including Matthew Shinn, pastor of the Shekinah Church and the subject of a 2024 docuseries. He operates a talent agency that purportedly helps social media stars and TikTok dancers find jobs in Los Angeles.

Those featured in the docuseries call Shinn an abusive cult leader. They say he kept them away from their families by telling them that in order to be saved, they had to “die” to their loved ones who did not follow his teachings. He reportedly told them that if they were “godly” enough, they would also save their families from damnation.

On Friday, agents with the U.S. Postal Service, Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Dept. of Labor served a warrant at the home around 6 a.m., according to the El Monte Police Department, which provided assistance along with the FBI.

The search was related to allegations of sex trafficking, money laundering, tax evasion and COVID pandemic-era related fraud. SWAT officers were at the scene to assist, according to the El Monte Police Department.

Postal Inspector Patricia Mendoza said in a prepared statement that officials will provide more details as the investigation progresses.

“U.S. Postal Inspection Service is working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners on this ongoing investigation. This remains an active case, and we are continuing to gather and review information,” Mendoza said in a statement.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say the federal warrant is connected with the alleged cult featured in the Netflix docuseries but details from the investigation remain under seal in federal court.

News footage from KTLA showed several handcuffed people outside the residence, but sources familiar with the investigation say there have not yet been any arrests.

It was not immediately clear if Shinn had any legal representation.

The docuseries follows former Shekinah Church members who worked with the 7M Films talent agency, which was founded by Shinn in 2021.

The series reveals that the dancers who were represented by talent agency started as social media collaborators who frequently posted dance videos together on TikTok, but that group found themselves attending Bible study with Shinn. Those dancers invited friends to join what eventually became the core group of the alleged cult. Shinn reportedly called himself “the Man of God” and said his teachings would grant his followers salvation.

Los Angeles Times staff writers Brittny Mejia and Kimberly Aguirre contributed to this report.