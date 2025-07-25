Sex offender allegedly sniffed a woman’s buttocks at Burbank store — again

A registered sex offender was arrested earlier this week in Burbank after he sniffed a woman’s rear end, according to police.

Burbank police officers were dispatched to a Nordstrom Rack on North Victory Place after a report of someone loitering in the women’s department. Their investigation led them to a nearby Walmart where they used the store’s surveillance system to track a man following a female customer, according to a Burbank Police Department news release.

The officers watched as the suspect followed the woman, crouched behind her and engaged “in lewd behavior by inappropriately sniffing her buttocks,” the release said.

Advertisement

Calese Carron Crowder was arrested by Glendale police on suspicion of lewd behavior. (Glendale Police Department)

The suspect, 38-year-old Calese Carron Crowder, was subsequently detained.

Crowder has a documented history of arrests in similar incidents in Burbank and Glendale dating back to 2021, according to the release.

In 2023, Glendale police said Crowder was arrested on suspicion of “peeping” near a Glendale home; he also was allegedly caught performing lewd olfactory acts in bookstores across Burbank, one of which went viral on TikTok.

Former Los Angeles Laker Robert Horry in 2023 reposted an accusation by his wife on X that Crowder had stalked their daughter years before and went to prison — records show he went to prison the year Horry’s wife specified in her accusation, but details of the charges could not be confirmed.

Advertisement

“Please help stop this predator by reposting and getting the word out,” Horry said.

The Burbank city attorney’s office filed one count of loitering with the intent to commit a crime, the release said. Crowder’s bail has been set at $100,000 and he remains in custody until his next court appearance on Aug. 1.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case was urged to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.