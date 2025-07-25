SoCal man used dating apps to swindle matches out of more than $2 million, feds say

A Whittier man was arrested Thursday for allegedly using dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge and Bumble to con people out of more than $2 million, according to authorities.

Christopher Earl Lloyd, 39, was charged with 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from fraud, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California. If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count and up to 10 years for the monetary transaction count.

Between April 2021 and February 2024, authorities say Lloyd used dating apps and websites to find and contact alleged victims, lying about his financial success and knowledge in investing. Prosecutors also allege Lloyd lied about being a financial manager, the vice president of a company called Planet 13 Holdings and that he worked for an investment company called Landmark Associates.

Lloyd allegedly convinced people to invest by telling them he knew of investment opportunities that could help them, according to a statement from prosecutors. He also allegedly told them they would get regular returns and could withdraw their investments at any time.

Lloyd allegedly signed contracts; set up a fake schedule of investment returns; and collected money in the form of cash, wire transfers and by using CashApp and Zelle, authorities said.

In May 2023, Lloyd allegedly withdrew $40,000 that someone had sent him to write a check at a Lexus dealership in Mission Viejo. Lloyd’s alleged scheme cost his victims more than $2 million in losses, officials said.