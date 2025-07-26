Advertisement
Another AutoZone broken into near South L.A. street takeover, police say

Officers at an AutoZone
Officers at an AutoZone near South Main Street and Vernon Avenue on Monday after a reported break-in that was similar to the one reported Saturday.
(OnScene.TV)
Los Angeles Times reporter Andrew Khouri
By Andrew Khouri
An AutoZone in South Los Angeles was broken into early Saturday morning near a reported street takeover, police said.

The incident follows two similar break-ins earlier this week and last month at South L.A. AutoZones, in which crowds ransacked the stores during possible street takeovers nearby.

During the most recent incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police received calls stating that dozens of cars were in the intersection of Century Boulevard and Central Avenue doing burnouts while hundreds of people watched, LAPD public information officer Jeff Lee said.

Around the same time, calls came in reporting people breaking into an AutoZone near the intersection. Callers said that at least some of the men were wearing ski masks, that they came from the street takeover crowd and that as many as 50 people were inside the store taking items, Lee said.

Lee said police responded to the blocked intersection and AutoZone incidents, causing crowds to flee.

Lee said there have been no arrests for the AutoZone burglary, and he had no information on damage to the store or what was taken. Lee said there also were no reports of arrests during the street takeover.

He said detectives are investigating the burglary and will be reviewing surveillance and social media footage.

Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers housing and homelessness for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times, he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

