LAPD station evacuates after military ordnance is dropped off

On July 18, L.A. County sheriff’s deputies salute a law enforcement procession accompanying the bodies of three L.A. County sheriff’s bomb squad members killed when a grenade exploded. In a separate incident, ordnance discovered Saturday spurred the evacuation of a Pacoima LAPD station.

A couple brought a military explosive device into a Los Angeles Police Department station Saturday afternoon in an attempt to dispose of it, spurring officials to temporarily evacuate the Pacoima station and nearby homes.

The incident comes less than two weeks after an explosion killed three Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives — the deadliest incident for the Sheriff’s Department in more than 150 years. Three agency veterans died in the incident: Dets. Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus and William Osborn.

According to the LAPD, two people came into the Pacoima station at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and said they were cleaning out the home of a family member who recently died when they found what they believed were explosives.

The department’s bombs squad used a robot to take images of the plastic box the couple had brought, which had “several military ordnances inside.”

After deeming them safe to transfer, the bomb squad moved them to a storage facility for the U.S. military to collect.

In the latest twist in the case in which the sheriff’s detectives were killed, one of the grenades found prior to the explosion is missing, authorities said Friday.

Two hand grenades were discovered in a Santa Monica townhome complex — one of them exploded with deadly results, and the other one “is unaccounted for at this time,” Sheriff Robert Luna said.

