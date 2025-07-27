Video shows dramatic crash on L.A. freeway as speeding motorists smash into cars

The aftermath of a crash on the 110 Freeway apparently caused by two speeding motorists was caught on video provided by OnScene.TV.

Two speeding motorists crashed dramatically on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway early Sunday morning, sending vehicles flying across the freeway.

The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. near Florence Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the incident was being investigated as a hit and run. The CHP said no arrests were made, and it was unclear how many vehicles were involved.

In dramatic video from news gathering organization OnScene.TV, two cars weave wildly amid traffic, apparently racing each other and dangerously cutting off other cars headed north.

Following the crash, nobody was transported from the scene to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Street racing and takeovers — when drivers take over roads and do dangerous car stunts, usually amid crowds of onlookers — peaked in 2020 with 912 reported incidents in Los Angeles. In 2019, there were 319 incidents, and in 2023, there were 482, police said at a public meeting last year.