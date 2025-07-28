Advertisement
California

Multiple people wounded in mass shooting at Reno casino

Multiple people were reportedly shot Monday morning at the Grand Sierra Resort casino in Reno, and authorities said they have detained the suspected shooter.

Few details were available, but Reno police said on X that a gunman was taken into custody and there was no present threat.

Local media reported several people were wounded but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

Police got the call of shots fired at about 7:25 a.m., according to media reports.

Reno police sealed off the area near the casino and urged people to stay away.

The Grand Sierra Resort is one of the biggest hotel and casino complexes in Reno. The 27-story building has nearly 2,000 rooms as well as casinos, spas and restaurants. It was previously branded the MGM and later the Bally’s hotel and resort.

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

