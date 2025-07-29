Shooting at Granada Hills day care wounds 2 adults; suspected gunman arrested

A suspected gunman has been arrested and two adults transported to local hospitals after a shooting took place at a Granada Hills day care at 17320 W Firma Court on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Paramedics responded to a residence where a day care is located, at 17320 W. Firma Court, around 12:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz. The two adults were taken to a hospital in stable condition, and the LAFD is working with the day care and L.A. police to ensure all children are safely reunited with their parents, she said.

It’s not yet clear whether the shooting took place in proximity to any children.

When L.A. Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a department spokesperson. No information was available on the second patient’s wounds, the spokesperson said.

The suspected gunman fled the scene in a Tesla, and officers found the vehicle and arrested him without incident near Balboa Boulevard and Sherman Way — about seven miles from the scene of the shooting, police said.

The site of the shooting, Kids Dream Learning Center, is in a residential area of Granada Hills and offers programs for infants, toddlers and preschool-age children from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, according to its website. The center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although the shooting took place on the day care’s property, it was not immediately known whether it took place indoors or outdoors and what degree of danger children might have been exposed to, Lantz said.

This is a developing story.