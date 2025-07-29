Advertisement
California

Tasmanian devils arrive at L.A. Zoo: Danny Zuko and Crush have ferocious bite, bad table manners

Danny Zuko is one of two Tasmanian devils now making their home at the zoo in Griffith Park.
(L.A. Zoo)
Summer Lin.
By Summer Lin
The Los Angeles Zoo has Tasmanian devils again for the first time in five years, zoo officials announced Tuesday.

Two male devils — named Danny Zuko and Crush — arrived earlier this month thanks to the Australian government, according to a zoo news release. They’re available for viewing at the Animals of Australia exhibit.

“The L.A. Zoo has a long history of caring for this species and we are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to share them with our guests,” said Candace Sclimenti, curator of mammals for the L.A. Zoo, in the release. “Australia is home to so many unique species and wildlife plays a pivotal role in Australian culture.”

Crush’s new home is in the Animals of Australia exhibit.
(L.A. Zoo)

The devils were born at Aussie Ark, a conservation organization in New South Wales, according to the release. Devils are indigenous only to Tasmania, an island south of mainland Australia. They are Tasmania’s top predator and have the strongest bite relative to body size compared to any other mammal.

Tasmanian devils have “noisy, dramatic feeding frenzies filled with growls and screeches” when they gather around a carcass, zoo officials said.

They’re classified as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. They’re threatened by conflict with humans, dogs and dingoes and a disease called Devil Facial Tumor Disease that only affects the species.

The arrival of the devils marks the first time in five years that the endangered animals have been housed at the zoo.
(L.A. Zoo)

