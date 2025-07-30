Caltrans employees accused of throwing wild party with a stripper while on the clock

California Department of Transportation vehicles are parked in front of the state Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Twelve California Department of Transportation employees are facing disciplinary action following allegations that they attended a wild retirement party for a co-worker that involved heavy drinking and a hired stripper during work hours.

The alleged party took place on July 10 at the Monterey Caltrans yard at 2111 Garden Road, according to Caltrans.

The organization began investigating the party the following day and placed 12 employees on paid administrative leave on July 23. Since then, 10 of the employees have received notices of termination, and two employees have received notices of suspension, according to the agency. Employees have a window of time to appeal a notice before the discipline takes effect.

After initiating the investigation, Caltrans received a letter from a tipster detailing the alleged debauchery that took place at the party — including the hiring of a stripper, the consumption of alcohol and employees leaving the party while intoxicated.

“Caltrans takes these allegations with the utmost seriousness and is unwavering in holding those involved accountable,” said agency spokesperson Matt Rocco in a statement. “We quickly launched an investigation and have taken immediate disciplinary action. The behavior described has absolutely no place in our department and stands in direct opposition to our values and ethical standards.”

The ongoing investigation was initially reported by local TV news station KSBW, which was sent a copy of the letter by the tipster.

The tipster wrote that “some supervisors were seen consuming alcohol and then driving away from the yard in official state-issued Caltrans vehicles while under the influence,” which is not only “a blatant violation of Caltrans policy, but also a criminal offense and serious liability,” according to KSBW.

Caltrans, like all state agencies, is required to serve employees with notices of proposed disciplinary actions and evidence supporting the proposal prior to the penalty being enacted. Employees who wish to challenge the action may do so by requesting what is known as a Skelly hearing.

A Skelly review officer, who is a neutral party uninvolved in the investigation, will then decide whether to uphold the discipline, reduce its severity or recommend further investigation. If the officer upholds the discipline, employees can then appeal the action to the State Personnel Board.