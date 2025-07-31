Advertisement
California

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Rialto sends shaking across Southern California

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Thursday morning at 9:32 a.m. in Rialto, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
(Quakebot)
By Karen Garcia and Hannah Fry

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rumbled through Muscoy in San Bernardino County on Thursday morning triggering shaking across the Inland Empire, Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which occurred at 9:32 a.m., was followed by a magnitude 3.1 aftershock three minutes later in Rialto, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Data shows the quake was felt over a wide swath of Southern California, from Los Angeles to San Diego and as far east as Ventura County.

In the past 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

Quakebot contributed to this report

