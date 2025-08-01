Advertisement
California

Stray dogs maul woman to death in California park; one shot after charging at police

A Google street view image of a largely empty Perris Hill Park in San Bernardino
Google street view image of Perris Hill Park, in the 1100 block of East Highland Avenue, in San Bernardino.
(Google street view)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
One woman was killed and another person injured in a San Bernardino park after the two were mauled in an attack involving more than a dozen stray dogs on Thursday, police said.

San Bernardino police converged on Perris Hill Park in the 1100 block of East Highland Avenue after receiving a call that someone was being attacked by dogs in the park, said Sgt. Chris Gray of the San Bernardino Police Department.

Officers encountered multiple dogs when they arrived, he said.

“It appears they may have been stray dogs,” Gray said.

At least one of the dogs began to charge at one of the officers, Gray said, prompting the officer to fire at the pit bull.

The pit bull was struck and died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear where the dogs came from or how many were directly involved in the attack,Gray said.

“It was a bit of a chaotic scene at first because there were multiple dogs out there,” Gray said.

However, officers were able to find two people who appeared to have suffered several dog bites in the attack, he said.

Officers rendered aid to the two victims. One of them, identified only as a woman, was taken to a hospital and died.

It was unclear if the two victims knew each other, he said.

Animal services officials were called to assist police officers and took a total of 14 dogs from the park, said Araceli Mata, spokesperson for the Police Department.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

