9-year-old boy on e-scooter with brother killed by suspected drunk driver in Koreatown

A 9-year-old child was killed and a 19-year-old victim was hospitalized after an RV driver struck them in Koreatown.

A 9-year-old boy was killed and his older brother injured Thursday when they were hit hit by a suspected drunk driver in Koreatown while they were riding e-scooters.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a fatal traffic crash shortly before 7:30 p.m. The unidentified driver of an RV was southbound on New Hampshire Avenue and turning left onto 4th Street when his vehicle collided with the brothers, the LAPD said in a news release.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and determined that the 9-year-old boy, identified as Nadir Gavarrete, died at the scene from his injuries. His brother was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The unidentified RV driver remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. There were no other reported injuries and the incident is under investigation, the LAPD said.