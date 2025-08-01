Police search for man suspected of shooting driver who slammed into crowd outside East Hollywood club

A loose shoe and tipped-over electric bike lay in front of the Vermont Hollywood club in Los Angeles on July 19.

Detectives are asking the public for help in locating a man who allegedly shot the driver of a car that plowed into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub last month.

The suspected shooter was identified Friday as Efrain Villalobos, 28, of Lawndale.

Villalobos is described as 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He has a shaved head, brown eyes and gauges in both ears.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending the suspected shooter, identified as Efrain Villalobos, of Lawndale. (LAPD)

Advertisement

Police say he has multiple tattoos, including his last name, “VILLALOBOS” on his forearm; the phrase “Respect is earned not given” on his inner right arm, and “Miabella” on his left inner arm.

Authorities say Villalobos should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is advised to call 911. Tips can also be submitted online at lapdonline.org.

On July 19, dozens of people were injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd gathered outside the Vermont Hollywood nightclub.

Advertisement

The vehicle came to a stop when it hit multiple food carts, police said.

Surrounding people pulled the suspected driver, identified as Fernando Ramirez, 29, out of the vehicle and began attacking him. A man now identified as Villalobos pulled out a gun and allegedly shot Ramirez in the lower back before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Ramirez has been charged with 37 counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the crash. Authorities say he was thrown out of Vermont Hollywood early in the morning on July 19, but returned around 2 a.m. — allegedly plowing what police described as a “compact Nissan sedan” into a crowd of revelers, street vendors and pedestrians.