Three people stabbed in Santa Barbara during weeklong festival

Three people were stabbed overnight in Santa Barbara as the city celebrates its annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta Week.

Police officers on foot patrol were flagged down shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday by a person who said they saw a man with a knife in the 500 block of State Street. When officers went to investigate, they found three people stabbed in the area, including one person who was lying on the ground.

Police provided emergency aid to the victims until paramedics with the Santa Barbara Fire Department arrived at the scene. All three victims were transported to Cottage Hospital, according to police, and their medical condition was not immediately clear.

The stabbings occurred as Santa Barbara celebrates its fiesta week from Wednesday to Sunday.

A portion of State Street was blocked off for several hours Friday morning as police scoured the area. Police did not provide a description of a suspect and the incident remains under investigation.

“Based on Santa Barbara Police Department’s initial investigation, this incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate outstanding threat to public safety,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at (805) 882-8900.